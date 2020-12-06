Palfinger: International mechanical engineering firm Palfinger has signed a contract to acquire Hinz Försäljnings AB. The acquisition of Palfinger's second largest global independent distribution partner headquartered in Sweden strengthens its presence as an Austrian technology and mechanical engineering company in Sweden's core market. With its 5 service points, 45 service partners, 71 employees and sales (2019) of about Euro 44.0 Mio., Hinz Försäljnings AB is Palfinger's most important Swedish sales partner. In the Northern European core market, the company sells a major part of PALFINGER's product range, including naval cranes and services. In 46 years of collaboration, Hinz AB, founded in 1973 by Bertil Hinz, has sold more than 11,000 Palfinger and EPSILON cranes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...