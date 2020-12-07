Minerco Inc. will acquire commercial pill pressing machines to produce over 1 million microdots daily as white label for companies as well as creating its own brand dubbed "DOTMINES'

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2020) - Minerco Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE) is now in advanced discussions with CBD manufacturing White label company WLCCO for a potential acquisition. Through this acquisition, the company plans to advance its operations into the CBD/Psilocybin white label market and add $2,500,000 in revenues immediately to increase shareholder value.

The global market for CBD has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than $23.6 billion by 2025. The global market for Psychedelics is approaching $7 billion by 2027.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity of acquiring WLCCO to capitalize on the exponential growth in the CBD and Psychedelic industry, this acquisition will vertically intergrate our business model. Grow in legal markets, and fill microdose orders with our own product a win/win. This will mark a promising new phase for Minerco and its shareholders," CEO Julius Jenge said in a statement.

"WLCCO is looking forward to this extremely amazing opportunity," says CEO Lawrence Messick.

In addition, Minerco will purchase manufacturing equipment to produce up 1 million tablets of psilocybin microdots daily that will be sold in legal markets, plus a line of medical graded mushrooms sold nationwide which will put DOTMINES to the forefront of this emerging and fast growing industry.

"We will continue pursuing our efforts in keeping shareholders informed of our business endeavors," He added.

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) is a publicly traded company currently focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. The company is committed in creating shareholder's value by ensuring constant development in the magic mushroom and cannabis industries.

Minerco's Blockchain Token for Psilocybin purchases and investments: SHRU (etherium network).

About WLCCO White Label CBD Company

