07.12.2020 | 08:04
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Completion of Secondary Sale

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Completion of Secondary Sale

PR Newswire

London, December 4

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Completion of Secondary Sale

7 December 2020

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular of the Company dated 29 October 2020 (the "Circular").

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 18 November 2020, the Company is now pleased to confirm that the Secondary Sale has reached completion following receipt of shareholder approval and the satisfaction of all other previously outstanding conditions precedent.

Further details of the Secondary Sale are set out in the Circular and in the announcement made by the Company on 19 October 2020. The completion of the Secondary Sale marks a significant milestone in the Company's previously announced investment strategy of realising value from its investment portfolio and paying down debt.

______________________________________________________________________________________

For further information:

Ed Berry
FTI Consulting		+44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		+1 212 485 9410
Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		+44 (0) 1481 745385
