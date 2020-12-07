The New South Wales state government's push toward renewable energy continues to gather momentum, as the Independent Planning Commission has approved a multimillion-dollar, 500 MW solar project.From pv magazine Australia The Independent Planning Commission (IPC) of New South Wales has approved a 200 MW solar farm and associated 300 MW lithium-ion battery storage project. The array will be constructed on a 149-hectare site about 16 km south of Bonshaw, near Inverell. It will feature a network of PV modules in single-axis tracking mounts, all connected to the existing 330 kV Transgrid Dumaresq ...

