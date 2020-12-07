The PV industry can't claim to be a clean energy source if it leaves a trail of hazardous waste.From pv magazine USA The solar industry cannot claim to be a clean energy source if it leaves a trail of hazardous waste.?But, absent a cogent PV recycling policy, the United States risks sending millions of solar modules and tons of toxics to landfill in the coming years. A new initiative by Recycle PV Solar seeks to address this problem. The U.S. solar industry continued its torrid growth in 2020, driven by market-leading pricing and climate change concerns. Industry expansion has been slowed, but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...