Montag, 07.12.2020
Ganz deutliche Zugewinne erwartet: Ad-hoc-Meldung vom Samstag der große Game Changer!
WKN: A1JKQ1 ISIN: CA9191444020 Ticker-Symbol: 83PN 
Frankfurt
07.12.20
08:06 Uhr
0,216 Euro
+0,004
+1,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2020 | 08:08
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Director / PDMR Share Dealing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) (the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that its Non-Executive Director, James McFarland has advised the Company that a person closely associated with him has purchased a total of 50,000 common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at an average price of C$0.497 per share (approximately £0.289 per share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 4th, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
Valeura@auctusadvisors.co.uk

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619726/Valeura-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-PDMR-Share-Dealing

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
