World High Life PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / World High Life PLC, the AQSE listed investment company with a focus on developing business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry in Europe, is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 30 June 2020.

The Directors of World High Life are also pleased to provide an update on progress and the focus of the Company advancing into 2021.

Acting Chairman's Statement

The Directors of World High Life are pleased to provide an update on progress, recognising that in challenging global business environments the Company, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp"), has achieved significant milestones, which include:

Successful listing of shares in North America on the US OTC Market

Increased manufacturing infrastructure of LH Botanicals, Love Hemp's wholesale, bulk and white label business

Appointment of Scientific Advisors

Launch of new ecommerce site for Love Hemp's global online retailer, CBDOILs UK at www.cbdoilsuk.com

ISO 9001:2015 certification achieved by Love Hemp

Commencement of construction on Love Hemp's 13,500 sq ft new facility

Launch of new consumer brand, Buzz Leaf CBD, for 21-34 demographic

Achieved significant sales growth online during the COVID 19 pandemic, with month over month gains including a 57% increase in sales in July 2020, compared to June 2020, building off growth in May 2020 where online sales were 107% higher than in January 2020

