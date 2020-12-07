Stockholm, December 7, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Thunderful Group AB's shares (short name THUNDR) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Thunderful Group is the 67th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Thunderful Group in its current form was founded in 2019 after a restructuring of the company groups Bergsala and Thunderful to create a strong player focusing on development and publishing of games as well as distribution of games and related products. The company has been the sole distributor of Nintendo products in Sweden since 1981, and now also in all Nordic countries and the Baltics. The goal is to provide creative entertainment products of the highest quality for people of all ages. Thunderful Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. "As we now are about to accelerate the development of the Group, this listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is a natural and logical next step for Thunderful Group," said Brjann Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Thunderful Group. "We are already strong, and the listing will support our strategic agenda for profitable growth and contribute to our shareholder value creation. Being listed on Nasdaq will also lead to better name recognition and visibility for the Group, as well as allow investors to join and be part of our future journey." "I am happy to welcome Thunderful Group to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "By providing great visibility and access to important investors, we have are able to attract more gaming companies, making Nasdaq the leading European stock market operator for the gaming sector. We look forward to follow Thunderful Group on their growth journey." Thunderful Group has appointed FNCA AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com