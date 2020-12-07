Games Workshop Group's (GAW's) H121 trading update highlights that it has enjoyed a stronger end to the period than expected by management: H121 PBT will be not less £90m (y-o-y growth of c 54%), £10m higher than indicated in the 7 November trading statement (see our recent update note). Therefore, GAW's PBT in H121 is greater than that for the whole of FY20. The strong performance leads to a 40% increase in the year-to-date dividend, as the company continues to distribute truly surplus cash. We upgrade our PBT forecasts for FY21 by a further 6%. Following the relative weakness in the share price in recent weeks, and the upgrade to our forecasts, the P/E multiple of 28.9x for FY21e is back below recent highs.

