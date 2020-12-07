With the addition of Callaghan Engineering, RED will expand in a key strategic geography and strengthen expertise in sectors with significant decarbonization opportunities

RED, a company of ENGIE Impact, today announced the acquisition of Callaghan Engineering, one of Ireland's leading engineering consulting firms.

Operating out of Dublin and Cork, Callaghan Engineering will add more than 30 years of experience providing multi-discipline professional engineering design, validation, procurement, and project and construction management services. They also bring specialised expertise in the pharmaceuticals, data centre and medical services sectors, to expand RED's existing experience.

RED, a global company of specialist building services and information and communications technology (ICT) engineers, has led the drive of global organisations towards zero-carbon for over a decade. Alongside Callaghan Engineering, RED will support companies with complex challenges in carbon intensive sectors which are increasingly expanding operations in Ireland.

"As an extremely well-respected and established firm, Callaghan will help us strengthen relationships with organisations locally, particularly in the process engineering, critical facilities, pharmaceuticals and medical device sectors," said Ian Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer at RED. "We see a natural fit between RED and Callaghan Engineering and together, under the ENGIE Impact umbrella, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to help global organisations accelerate their sustainable transformation and create a future that combines positive economic and environmental outcomes."

Callaghan Engineering's strong client base and significant local presence neatly dovetails the existing RED business structure and service offering. Callaghan Engineering brings complimentary technical capabilities, whilst providing a springboard for growth into key sectors.

"With RED, we see more opportunities to support organisations by leveraging valuable technical expertise and experience to realise ambitious plans for zero-carbon-built environments. It's a truly exciting time for our teams and our clients," added, Donal O'Callaghan at Callaghan Engineering.

About RED

A Company of ENGIE Impact, RED provides technical expertise to deliver market leading building services and ICT infrastructure engineering solutions. RED's mission is to help global clients accelerate their sustainability transformation with the outcome of driving a zero carbon future.

About Callaghan Engineering

Callaghan Engineering is one of Ireland's leading consulting engineering firms, providing multi-discipline professional engineering design, validation, procurement, project and construction management services.

