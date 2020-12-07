World-Class Extractions Inc.: World-Class Extractions Provides Pineapple Express Delivery Update

Deliveries continue to increase month over month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. Pineapple Express Delivery offers compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Express Delivery's October 2020 revenues totaled $795,580 (September - $767,545) with gross margin of 30% (September - 32%) (unaudited). As a result of recent COVID-19 prevention measures, B2C revenue increased approximately 6% during October 2020, mainly in the recreational delivery segment. The number of deliveries continues to increase month over month with 62,327 deliveries rendered in October compared to 59,102 deliveries in September. Within the province of Ontario, Pineapple Express Delivery offers same day service in 37 cities (183 postal code regions) and 3-day service in 65 cities (288 postal code regions). Pineapple Express Delivery will soon be launching in three (3) new jurisdictions in Ontario and working to launch alcohol delivery to service the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

"I continue to be excited about Pineapple Express Deliveries' achievements and continued growth," stated Randy Rolph, CEO & Founder of Pineapple Express Delivery. "With the continuing potential for increases in COVID-19 lockdown measures, coupled with winter conditions, we anticipate our revenues will increase over the coming months."

"The COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically altered patterns of regulated product delivery in Canada. In the context of declining in-person retail visits, many consumers are turning to online sales and delivery of their cannabis and liquor products for the first time, spurred in part by regulatory changes that restrict in-person shopping experiences," stated Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class. "Supporting Canadian cannabis licensees and their retail and medical clients is vital to our economy. This pandemic has forever changed online shopping behaviours, which will likely have lasting effects."

