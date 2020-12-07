Capita plc

Change of Senior Independent Director

The Board of Capita plc is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lowden as Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director Designate on 1 January 2021. David takes over the role of Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 March 2021. Gillian Sheldon retires as Senior Independent Director from the Board as planned on 28 February 2021 after eight and a half years.

David will also be a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Risk, and Nomination committees.

David brings a wide range of experience from his current and past roles in UK listed companies as a chairman, senior independent director and non-executive director.

He is currently the Senior Independent Director of UK construction firm Morgan Sindall Group plc, where he sits on their Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration committees. He is also chairman of the FTSE 250 recruitment services company, PageGroup plc.

David has held a number of other board roles in the past including at Berendsen, William Hill, Huntsworth and Cable & Wireless. In his executive career, he held a series of senior finance positions and latterly was the CEO of Taylor Nelson Sofres - which is now known as Kantar TNS - having joined initially as their finance director.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said: "I am delighted to welcome David to the Board.

"As a former CEO, with chairman and non-executive director experience in both listed and private companies, David brings extensive strategic and board skills that Capita will benefit from hugely, as we continue to transform.

"I want to thank Gillian for the significant contribution she had made to the Board since joining in September 2012. It has been a pleasure to work with Gillian and I am grateful for her guidance and support since my appointment as Chairman in 2017."

David Lowden said: "Capita is going through an exciting transformation process. I am looking forward to joining the Board and making my contribution to its success in the coming years."

There is no further information in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 which is required to be disclosed in respect of David Lowden.

