Scientists in the United States have conceived a new process to apply a low-cost organic pigment to perovskite solar cells. The new technique is claimed to increase the efficiency of the devices by around 1.2% and also to improve the cells' stability.Researchers from Florida State University have used a low-cost industrial organic pigment called quinacridone (QA) as a surface passivation agent in perovskite solar cells in order to increase their stability and efficiency. The U.S. group specified that QA, which is widely used as an industrial organic pigment for red paints and cosmetics, is air-stable, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...