Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:7 December 2020

Directorate Change

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Colquhoun as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 5 January 2021.

Ms Colquhoun is a qualified solicitor and was, until May 2020, a partner at international law firm CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. She remains a consultant to the firm. She has advised investment trust boards for over 25 years on advisory and transaction matters and has a thorough understanding of investment trusts and the regulatory and other challenges they face. She is a non-executive director of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc and Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc, a director and chair of the risk and governance committee of Scottish Financial Enterprise and a trustee of the Stewart Ivory Financial Education Trust.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com