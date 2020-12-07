Chinese state entities are now behind five phases of two separate sales deals which, if approved, will transfer more than 1.8 GW of solar generation capacity into public ownership.Shareholders in solar manufacturer and project developer GCL-Poly will decide on December 28 whether to approve a sale of 10 PV plants which will generate a net cash windfall of RMB1.38 billion (US$211 million). The GCL New Energy business controlled by polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly is selling off its Chinese project portfolio to pay off loans and other borrowings of RMB7.16 billion which, it said at the end of June, ...

