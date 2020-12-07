Makara Mining Corp: Makara Provides Update on Its Rude Creek Drill Program Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE December 7, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its recently carried out RC drill program at its Rude Creek property in Yukon, Canada.

The Company has been anxiously anticipating the assay results since early November for its 2,000 meter RC drill program. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related staffing delays at the Vancouver laboratory and Whitehorse sample preparation site, the Company now expects analysis to be postponed until the end of the year.

The Company expects the large number of samples to be well-received by the public as they plan their 2021 drilling schedule for the three properties (Rude Creek-Yukon, Davis Mine & Paradise Valley Project-Nevada, and the Kenora Project-Ontario).

Additional Marketing Support

The Company has also hired Market Digital, a Vancouver based full-service digital marketing agency, to assist the Company with promotion and distribution of material across various media platforms. The Company expects Market Digital to add value by means of advertisement and investor awareness. The Company has paid them a sum of CAD $50,000 for the Winter period.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA; FSE: MK0; OTC: MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon, the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario and the Davis and Paradise Valley claims located in Nevada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

