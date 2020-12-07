Delivering A Patient-Centric Approach to Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials

Veristat, a global clinical research organization, was named among the Top Patient Recruitment Companies of 2020 by Pharma Tech Outlook. With over 26 years' experience partnering with start-up to mid-size biotech and pharmaceutical companies, Veristat excels in supporting complex trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Always taking a patient-centric approach, the company is highly innovative and formulates flexible solutions that benefit patients and attract them to participate in clinical trials.

In today's digital world, patients proactively participate in their health plans and seek information on various diseases and treatments online," stated Shaheen Limbada, Executive Vice President, Global Clinical Operations at Veristat, "Realizing this, we've focused on targeting the potential and intended participants for trials through digital media and online platforms. Veristat curates highly relevant and appropriate patient populations by leveraging in-house, customized marketing, and search engine optimization strategies. These strategies improve patient recruitment and retention success rates for trials efficiently and cost-effectively."

Responding rapidly to the COVID-19 situation and taking a thoughtful scientific approach towards it, Veristat has expanded virtual ecosystems for clients specific to their needs ensuring continuity of ongoing and new clinical trials. The company has developed a "rescue study methodology," comprised of a series of non-conventional good clinical practice (GCP) compliant tactics for supporting trials. By setting up virtual sites, Veristat ensures the continuity of studies by allowing patients to participate in trials remotely through telemedicine patient portals and at-home visits. Access to the required equipment and medical supplies promptly enabled patients to continue the programs and clients to begin new programs. The company safeguarded patient recruitment throughout the pandemic with its rescue strategies. This included web console technology for staff to interact, patient portals for patients and physicians to communicate via telemedicine, and secure document exchange portals for the collection of study documentation.

Applying knowledge from the various COVID-19 trials that they have conducted, Veristat established a COVID taskforce to centralize the lessons learned and to leverage the most successful approaches on the different trials to focus the trial activities to achieve the highest enrollment. "We are continuously working on advancing the trials in a productive and impactful way unique for each clinical setting to ensure we respond to a highly elevated sense of urgency due to the pandemic and evolving client needs," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat.

About Veristat:

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last ten years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, cell and gene therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

