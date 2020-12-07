DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB updates FY 2020 outlook

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB updates FY 2020 outlook 07-Dec-2020 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *SYNLAB updates FY 2020 outlook* SYNLAB BONDCO PLC ("SYNLAB") today updated the outlook for its FY 2020 performance to indicate that it estimates that Adjusted EBITDA will exceed € 550M. This announcement includes certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "expected," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "estimated," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: TST TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 89163 EQS News ID: 1153199 End of Announcement EQS News Service

