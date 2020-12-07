maincubes also recognized as an OCP Colocation Solution Provider

maincubes, operator of high-availability and secure data centers in Germany and the Netherlands, announces that its Amsterdam datacenter (AMS01) facility has been recognized by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) a collaborative Community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure with an OCP Ready Certification. As the only OCP Ready data center in Continental Europe to receive this certification, AMS01 is poised to deliver the enhanced flexibility and performance of OCP solutions alongside its existing state-of-the-art technology, high power densities and robust energy efficiency.

OCP solutions in the data center deliver a range of advantages, including enhanced flexibility, greater operational efficiency and improved compute density. OCP applications also offer the ability to optimize power and cooling, streamline maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. The guidelines for OCP Ready certification were created by the OCP's Data Center Facility Project Team and serve as a reference for data center operators and tenants looking to understand the requirements for deploying OCP gear in their IT space. Facilities that meet these guidelines receive the certification as an OCP Ready facility.

In addition, maincubes has been accepted into the OCP Colo Solution Provider (SP) program, designed to recognize organizations with data center facilities which have met the OCP Colo Guidelines. According to OCP's Colo Solution Provider program guidelines: "Data center operators and data center tenants whose infrastructure is located in a colocation facility can take advantage of the efficiency gains made by deploying Open Compute Project technologies."

"The Open Compute Project is a movement that continues to gain traction across the data center industry and for good reason," states Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes. "It's more important than ever that data-hungry organizations, and the data centers that support them, be able to operate with the greatest performance and efficiency. This certification signifies our ability to meet those needs, and we're thrilled to have the trust of the OCP Community behind us as we seek to build a better digital future."

AMS01 delivers innovative new cooling systems for above-average PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), a direct and redundant connection to the electricity grid for failsafe and high-density power, global and carrier-neutral connectivity including leading internet exchanges (IX), multi-level security and more. This certification further underscores the facility's robust service capabilities and ensures customers can achieve optimized performance into the future.

With this step, maincubes continues to build on its history of commitment to driving OCP adoption and innovation across the data center environment. The maincubes datacenter in Amsterdam is currently home to the OCP Experience Center, which helps CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and data center managers understand the impact of OCP designs on their facilities. The Center also allows for testing of OCP-based solutions relevant to specific IT environments.

"The maincubes AMS01 data center has completed a thorough peer review process and achieved OCP Ready recognition for implementing the industry's best practices for efficiency and scale. This facility, which has been upgraded to keep pace with the increase in densities, power and cooling requirements of OCP hardware, will enable it to stay OCP Ready far into the future," remarks Mark Dansie, OCP Ready Program Lead.

maincubes also recently announced its partnership with Circle B, a company providing value through services and solutions based on community-driven hardware and software, and ITRenew, the global leader in Circular Cloud and sustainable data center infrastructure. This strategic partnership drives greater prioritization of data center sustainability and enables IT operations and infrastructures that are efficient, highly flexible and environmentally friendly through the development and delivery of technology environments that leverage the same OCP principles and advanced technologies used by the world's leading hyperscalers.

"The entire maincubes team have been strong champions of open designs. Since their start with the OCP Experience Center they have been proactive in working within the OCP Community. Now with their AMS01 facility achieving OCP Ready status, maincubes provides those enterprises looking to adopt OCP designs with a data center optimised for the new wave of open infrastructure," adds Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for OCP.

For more information about maincubes visit: www.maincubes.com.

About maincubes

maincubes is part of German investor and real estate developer Art-Invest, which is part of the German construction conglomerate Zech Group. maincubes has data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, enabling it to provide colocation services and secure ecosystems for the digital future of customers across various industries. Via the secureexchange digital platform customers and partners of maincubes can use IT services worldwide such as IoT, (cyber) security and connectivity as well as cloud services to expand their business opportunities. maincubes offers secure, efficient and user-friendly services and a secure home for your data. To learn more, visit www.maincubes.com.

