Linde and Snam Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Clean Hydrogen Projects



07.12.2020

Guildford, UK, December 7, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Snam to jointly develop clean hydrogen projects and related infrastructure in Europe. Snam, a world leading energy infrastructure company, owns and operates the largest natural gas transmission network in Europe, having approximately 42,000 kilometers of pipeline across the continent.

Linde and Snam will work together to promote key technologies along the hydrogen value chain and develop opportunities for joint investments in commercial projects in the areas of production, distribution, compression and storage.

"Hydrogen is expected to play a significant role in achieving the European Green Deal goals," said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "We are pleased to collaborate with Snam, a recognized leader at the forefront of the energy transition, in the development of the clean hydrogen economy in Europe."

"With this agreement, we combine the know-how and innovative capabilities of both Linde and Snam in order to contribute to scaling-up hydrogen and reaching climate goals, aligned with the European Hydrogen Strategy," said Marco Alverà, Chief Executive Officer, Snam. "The collaboration with one of the world's leading companies in the sector strengthens our role as operator along the hydrogen value chain and lays the foundation for new joint projects."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of circa 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde has installed close to 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its newly formed joint venture ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH.

