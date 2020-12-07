Luminati Networks, an online data collection company, has called on the UK government to focus on transparency, education and ethics as it develops the country's National Data Strategy (NDS), which was published in draft in September. Luminati Networks has made the recommendation in a response to the consultation on the NDS, which closed on 2 December.

As one of the world's most significant data businesses, Luminati has engaged in the UK NDS development process so that their expertise and insight can assist the Government to realise its ambition of building a world-class data economy. Luminati's response recommends that the Government focus on three overarching priorities:

Transparency It's crucial the NDS has transparency at its core in order to have its desired impact on services, business and wider society. Only with this will it have a transformative impact.

Ethics - The NDS needs to be underpinned by high ethical standards and clear, fit-for-purpose regulatory guidelines that build trust and confidence among businesses, service providers and individuals to allow innovation to flourish.

Education There needs to be a clear focus on increasing the time, effort and resources deployed to educate users. Ensuring this will provide long-term benefits for businesses and service providers while empowering individuals as well-informed data users.

A further strategic measure recommended was the creation of open-access data hubs. A certified hub of public data where any business, big or small, could easily search for datasets as easily as a Google search would do much to level the playing field and allow innovation and competition to flourish, driving jobs and growth as well as better results for consumers.

"The UK Government has a once in a generation opportunity to build a world-class data economy and we are calling for it to focus on three key pillars including transparency, ethics and education in order to succeed," said Or Lenchner, CEO, Luminati Networks. We share the UK Government's ambition to build a comprehensive strategy for the future of data and believe these three pillars are vital in order to maximise the value of effective and ethical data use, allowing them to deliver positive social outcomes and good public services."

