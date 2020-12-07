DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission/Anleihe

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Corporate News - 07.12.2020 - DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG -DE000A3H2ZP5

Swiss Merchant Group AG gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im Zuge eines Bond Kaufvertrages bei der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ("DESIAG") aus Frankfurt am Main ein Bondpaket in der Höhe von EUR 125 Millionen gesichert hat. Die Investment Laufzeit des DESIAG Bonds mit ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5 beträgt 3 Jahre, beginnend am 12.08.2020 mit einer jährlichen Verzinsung von 7,25%.

Das Investment in den DESIAG Bond sowie die hiermit verbundene Beteiligung unterliegen bestimmten Bedingungen und Konditionen.

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ist eine deutsche Immobiliengesellschaft und verfügt über eine Immobilienpipeline von Supermarkt und Nahversorgerimmobilien in Deutschland. Der Fokus der DESIAG liegt im Aufbau eines Supermarkt und Nahversorger Immobilienportfolios in klein- bis mittelgroßen Städten und Standorten in Deutschland. Als aktiver Bestandshalter soll die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG einen stetigen Wertzuwachs mit positivem Cash Flow erzielen. Durch die volle Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG mittelfristig an, ein Immobilienportfolio von bis zu 500 Millionen Euro aufzubauen.

Das Management der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG verfügt über eine 30 Jahre währende Erfolgsgeschichte im Bereich der Akquisition, Entwicklung, Management sowie Verkauf von Immobilien in Deutschland.

Axel Krüger, Verwaltungsratspräsident der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DESIAG, um deren nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen Supermarkt und Nahversorgern sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DESAIG Immobilien Portfolios mit unserem Engagement zu unterstützen"

Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine Schweizer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, welche sich auf Asset basierte Anlagen in Immobilien sowie Firmenbeteiligungen spezialisiert ist.

