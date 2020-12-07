Anzeige
Montag, 07.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Statement re Repurchase and Cancellation of FRNs

PR Newswire

London, December 7

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release7th December 2020
COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED
30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
RE: CANCELLATION NOTICE

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED

30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG

U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes

- ISIN: GB0004955547 -

On 05 June 2020 Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft ("Commerzbank") acquired by way of a reverse enquiry transaction U.S.$15,080,000 of the U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "Notes") issued by Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (the "Issuer").

The Issuer wishes to announce that on 25thNovember 2020 the Issuer entered into a cancellation agreement (the "Cancellation Agreement") between the Issuer, Commerzbank and Bank of New York Mellon, acting through its London Branch as principal paying agent in respect of the Notes (the "Principal Paying Agent"). Pursuant to the Cancellation Agreement all U.S.$ 15,080,000 of the Notes held by Commerzbank were purchased by us, the Issuer, and cancelled in accordance with their terms on 30thNovember 2020.

Enquiries:
Commerzbank Holdings (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary
Phone: 020 7475 2194
