Golden Birch Resources Inc. Prepares for Initial Drilling at the Flagship Omu Copper-Gold Prospect, Keveri Project, Papua New Guinea

TIMMINS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE:GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that preparations for the initial drill program at the flagship Omu copper-gold ("Cu-Au") prospect are nearing completion. Drilling at the Omu drill site of the Keveri Project, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"), is planned to begin in mid-December, 2020.

Highlights:

Drill targets defined (see figures 1, 2A and 2B);

Drill pad has been prepared (see figure 3);

Newly acquired CS 1000 drill rig expected to be delivered by helicopter to the Omu drill pad by 15th December (see figure 3);

Upgrade of the Waki exploration camp is nearing completion;

Drilling planned to commence immediately once drill rig has been assembled on site

Alan Martin, CEO & President of Golden Birch states; "We are very excited with our preparations for the initial drill program at our flagship Omu prospect. Over the next week we expect to mobilize our CS 1000 drill rig via helicopter to the drill site. We are hoping to begin drilling by mid-December. Our first holes will test the large Omu Main IP target and we look forward to reporting the results."

Omu Prospect and Initial Drilling Program

The Omu Prospect is one of the main targets associated with the Company's Keveri Project, located approximately 180 km south east of Port Moresby in the Abau District of the Central Province in PNG. The exploration licences straddle a major WNW trending regional structure, the Keveri Fault Zone, which is the southeastern extension of the major structures within the Papuan Mobile Fold Belt. These major structures are important in the emplacement of porphyry and porphyry related copper-gold deposits in PNG. The Company is focusing exploration activities on porphyry-style and porphyry-related Cu-Au mineralization related to mafic to intermediate composition porphyritic intrusive stocks proximal to the Keveri Fault.

Exploration work completed to date by the Company at Omu Prospect includes:

rock chip sampling of outcrop and rock float;

geological mapping;

soil sampling on a 100 metre ("m") x 100 m grid over a total area of approximately 2 kilometres ("kms") x 2 kms;

26 petrographic samples;

3D IP (induced polarization) survey over an area of approximately 1.5 kms x 1.5 kms.

Soil sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying have defined several target areas requiring follow-up exploration. Results show that mineralization is characteristic of porphyry related and possible porphyry copper-gold systems with grades that are economically encouraging. By combining geology, geochemistry and geophysics, Golden Birch has generated and prioritized targets for the next phase of exploration. No drilling to date has been completed at these primary targets and this planned drill program represents the inaugural drilling at the Omu prospect.

The Keveri Project contains numerous targets with significant copper-gold mineralization that is interpreted to be associated with porphyry style deposits. The work of Golden Birch and previous owners has delineated several target areas, and additional work is warranted to determine if economic mineralization exists on the Property. Source: NI 43-101 compliant technical report; "Independent Technical Report on the Keveri Property, Papua New Guinea", Ian Taylor, July 25, 2019.

A compilation of these exploration results has been completed over the last several months resulting in the targets defined for this initial drill program. The planned drill program will initially consist of approximately 800 metres of diamond drilling in two holes.

For more information on the Omu Prospect, please see the Company's website www.goldenbirchresources.ca and Golden Birch news release dated March 12, 2020.

Figure 1: Plan View of IP Target Anomalies at Omu with Drill pad location for drill holes 1 and 2. Omu Creek is at an RL (relative level above sea level) of 591 metres.

Figure 2A: IP Target Anomalies at Omu with Drill pad location relative to Omu Main IP Target and Omu Creek.

Figure 2B: IP Target Anomalies, Omu Main, Omu East and Omu NE (northeast) illustrated using Surpac 3D Modelling with approximate location of drill pad and location of Omu Creek.

Figure 3: Omu drill pad prepared (left) and Golden Birch's newly acquired CS1000 Drill Rig to be used to drill holes up to approximately 500m in length (right).

Additional Rock Sampling on the Omu Project

Recent rains in southeastern PNG during June to September exposed new outcrops at Omu. Ground checking and sampling of some of these exposures in the upper Didu, Ada and Didi Creeks yielded visible copper-sulfide mineralisation (see Figure 4). Samples were taken and have been sent for analysis, and we are awaiting results.

Figure 4: Rock sample #109345 collected from outcrop in upper Didu Creek.

Rock description: stringers of sheeted quartz veins and veinlets containing coarse chalcopyrite mineralisation, associated with epidote alteration of fine-medium grained diorite host rock. See Figure 1 for location of sample 109345.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ian Taylor, MAusIMM and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

