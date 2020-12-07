Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
|23/11/20
FR0010309096
115
31,17
XPAR
3
|CEGEREAL
|24/11/20
FR0010309096
12
30,40
XPAR
1
|CEGEREAL
|25/11/20
FR0010309096
110
30,98
XPAR
3
|CEGEREAL
|26/11/20
FR0010309096
45
31,29
XPAR
2
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
282
31,08
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
Currency
Acquired volume
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 09:43:11
FR0010309096
31,20
EUR
100
XPAR
00247117105EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 10:31:26
FR0010309096
31,20
EUR
10
XPAR
00247125890EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 15:57:17
FR0010309096
30,40
EUR
5
XPAR
00247184292EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 17:00:22
FR0010309096
30,40
EUR
12
XPAR
00247461894EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 14:24:53
FR0010309096
30,80
EUR
13
XPAR
00247584557EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 16:17:03
FR0010309096
31,00
EUR
11
XPAR
00247622118EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 17:29:45
FR0010309096
31,00
EUR
86
XPAR
00247655431EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:00:33
FR0010309096
31,20
EUR
25
XPAR
00247663716EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 15:57:56
FR0010309096
31,40
EUR
20
XPAR
00247733434EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
