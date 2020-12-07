



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda MX-30 has been named Design Car of the Year, a newly established award in this year's Car of the Year Japan awards.The MX-30 's design was based on a concept we call "Human Modern" and challenged the development of a new method of expression for Kodo - Soul of Motion design. The exterior is uncompromisingly simple to emphasize the vehicle's beauty as a solid mass. The MX-30's styling creates a friendly appearance, while the cabin design and freestyle doors* express lightness. The interior aims to give occupants a sense of "bathing in openness," with its floating console and unique materials designed to minimize environmental impact. As the Mazda MX-30 has been introduced in the year of Mazda's 100th anniversary, a material that has great significance to the company's heritage -- cork -- is used in the vehicle's interior to express tenderness and comfort.Ikuo Maeda, Managing Executive Officer in charge of Design and Brand Style said, "It's truly an honor to have the MX-30 receive this award as a token of high esteem for its design. I am truly grateful for all of those who have shown their support toward this model. In 2010, we started to apply Kodo design under the design philosophy of 'breathing life into cars.' As we strove to further mature Kodo design on its tenth year since birth, we were able to materialize its new directionality through the MX-30. Moving forward, we will continue to take pride in being a Japanese brand and remain committed to further improve Mazda's design."Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides joy of driving, the pure essence of cars.*Center-pillar-less, center-opening free style door system