Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
Number of Transactions
CEGEREAL
17/11/20
FR0010309096
128
29,46
XPAR
5
CEGEREAL
18/11/20
FR0010309096
130
30,60
XPAR
1
CEGEREAL
19/11/20
FR0010309096
140
31,00
XPAR
1
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
398
30,37
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
Currency
Acquired volume
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/11/2020 11:00:25
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
58
XPAR
00246594272EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/11/2020 11:00:25
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
27
XPAR
00246594273EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/11/2020 13:50:14
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
4
XPAR
00246626880EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/11/2020 15:43:34
FR0010309096
29,60
EUR
23
XPAR
00246658225EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/11/2020 17:21:19
FR0010309096
29,60
EUR
16
XPAR
00246706986EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/11/2020 16:00:11
FR0010309096
30,60
EUR
130
XPAR
00246813887EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
19/11/2020 09:15:41
FR0010309096
31,00
EUR
140
XPAR
00246873928EXPA1
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
Contacts:
CEGEREAL