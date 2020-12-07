The "Marketing Research of the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research is a marketing analysis of the IVF (In vitro fertilization) market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.

Companies Mentioned

GC Mother and Child

LLC AVA-PETER

LLC IVF Center, Clinic 'Altra Vita'

LLC MedInService, Clinic 'Nova Clinic'

LLC Vasileostrovskaya Reproduction Clinic, NGC Clinic

Research objectives:

Description of the state of the IVF market

Assessment of the volume and potential capacity of the IVF market

STEP-analysis of factors affecting the IVF market

Description of the main competitors

Forecast the development of the IVF market until 2024.

Sources of information

Databases of government statistics agencies

Databases of the Federal tax service

Open sources (websites, portals)

Reporting of issuers

Websites of companies

Surveys of market participants

Media archives

Regional and Federal media

Insider sources

Specialized analytical portals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Overview of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market

1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market

1.2. Dynamics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market volume, 2015-2019.

1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation

1.4. IVF (In vitro fertilization) market structure by FD (Federal Districts)

1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the development of the market

1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market

1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity

Part 2. Competitive analysis in the market of IVF (In vitro fertilization) in Russia

2.1. The biggest players on the market

2.2. Market share of major competitors

2.3. Profiles of major players

Part 3. Analysis of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption

3.1. Volume estimation of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption per capita

3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia

3.3. Description of consumer preferences

3.4. Price analysis

Part 4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market

Part 5. Forecast for IVF (In vitro fertilization) market development until 2024

Part 6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jswgv

