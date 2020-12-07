The "Marketing Research of the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research is a marketing analysis of the IVF (In vitro fertilization) market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.
Companies Mentioned
- GC Mother and Child
- LLC AVA-PETER
- LLC IVF Center, Clinic 'Altra Vita'
- LLC MedInService, Clinic 'Nova Clinic'
- LLC Vasileostrovskaya Reproduction Clinic, NGC Clinic
Research objectives:
- Description of the state of the IVF market
- Assessment of the volume and potential capacity of the IVF market
- STEP-analysis of factors affecting the IVF market
- Description of the main competitors
- Forecast the development of the IVF market until 2024.
Sources of information
- Databases of government statistics agencies
- Databases of the Federal tax service
- Open sources (websites, portals)
- Reporting of issuers
- Websites of companies
- Surveys of market participants
- Media archives
- Regional and Federal media
- Insider sources
- Specialized analytical portals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1. Overview of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market
1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market
1.2. Dynamics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market volume, 2015-2019.
1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation
1.4. IVF (In vitro fertilization) market structure by FD (Federal Districts)
1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the development of the market
1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market
1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity
Part 2. Competitive analysis in the market of IVF (In vitro fertilization) in Russia
2.1. The biggest players on the market
2.2. Market share of major competitors
2.3. Profiles of major players
Part 3. Analysis of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption
3.1. Volume estimation of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption per capita
3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia
3.3. Description of consumer preferences
3.4. Price analysis
Part 4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market
Part 5. Forecast for IVF (In vitro fertilization) market development until 2024
Part 6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators
