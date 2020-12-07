Anzeige
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Announces Third Quarter Analyst and Investor Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and online presentation at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday December 8th to review the operational results and discuss business developments for the period and to date.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Tuesday December 8, 2020
Time: 8:30 - 9.15 AM EST
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/39114

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-8031
International: 201-689-8031

Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 39114

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (saliva and swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and mobile phlebotomists and nurses who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 testing during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO
jht@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
rgreco@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619761/StageZero-Announces-Third-Quarter-Analyst-and-Investor-Call

