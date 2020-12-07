Walter Global Asset Management Partners With Leading European Quantitative Asset Manager LFIS Capital

Montreal-based Walter GAM acquires strategic stake in Paris-based LFIS Capital

Cross-continental deal strengthens Walter GAM's foothold in Europe,

positions LFIS for continued global growth

PARIS and MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LFIS Capital ("LFIS"), a leading European quantitative asset management firm, and Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM"), a globally-diversified private equity platform specializing in the asset management industry, today announce a new strategic partnership.

With this transaction, Walter GAM acquires a significant minority stake in LFIS, its third European investment. Walter GAM's expertise and proven track record in supporting high-growth asset management businesses will help drive LFIS' internal development and external growth and expand its strong footprint with Canadian institutional clients to investors across North America.

"When forging Walter GAM's long-term partnerships, we pay particular attention to a firm's growth potential and the calibre of its people - and LFIS stands out in both respects," said Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and founding partner of Walter GAM. "The culture and expertise of their first-class team and LFIS' unique approach to alternative, multi-asset and dedicated solutions provide a foundation for long-term success. Our team is very excited to accompany LFIS in this new chapter of its global development."

Founded in 2013, LFIS manages US$11 billion1 in assets for clients across the globe and is known for delivering innovative solutions that blend investment banking and asset management expertise. This transaction builds on LFIS' existing success in Canada and will leverage LFIS' capacity to deliver its expertise though customized managed accounts.

Walter GAM is backed by a prominent Canadian diversified investment management organization that has partnered with accomplished asset management executives. Walter GAM's senior leaders were notably key contributors in building one of North America's leading global asset management firms.

"A strategic partnership with Walter GAM provides us with a long-term international partner as we enter the next stage of our growth into the North American market," said Arnaud Sarfati, co-founder and CEO of LFIS. "The experience and expertise of Walter GAM's team of seasoned professionals will be a major boost to our expansion efforts, and we look forward to what the future holds."

"Thanks to the relevance of our cross-asset, cross-instrument approach, the confidence of our clients and partners, and the dedication of the LFIS team, we are now an established business well positioned for the next stage in our evolution," said Sofiène Haj-Taïeb, co-founder and President of LFIS. "We thank the La Française Group, for believing in LFIS' potential and accompanying us as we have grown."

The La Française Group will continue to provide certain support functions to LFIS through 2022. On November 30, 2020, LFG exited its minority stake in LFIS.

The transaction between LFIS and Walter GAM is pending regulatory approval.

(1) Unaudited data. Assets under management as of November 30, 2020. The EUR/USD exchange rate used is based on the November 30, 2020 Fininfo closing rate i.e. 1 EUR equals 1.1962 USD.

About LFIS Capital

Launched in 2013, LFIS Capital is a quantitative asset manager headquartered in Paris, France. LFIS relies on a unique blend of investment banking and asset management expertise to deliver innovative investment solutions. Our cross-asset, cross-instrument approach is available through commingled alternative and multi-asset funds as well as dedicated solutions. LFIS' global client base ranges from institutional to retail investors and extends across Europe, Canada and Australasia. www.lfis.com

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is a globally-diversified private equity platform that provides development capital and strategic expertise to exceptional boutique investment management firms, distributors and service providers to the asset management industry, with an approach built on true partnerships. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years. www.walter-gam.com