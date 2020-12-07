Exclaimer Secures Over £100 Million in Strategic Investment to Bring Email Signature Management Software to the Global Business Ecosystem

New-York based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners to take majority stake in email signature management leader Exclaimer, with participation from Farview Equity Partners, to support acceleration of global growth

FARNBOROUGH, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer, provider of world-class email signature management solutions, today announced an investment of over £100M from leading global software investor, Insight Partners, with participation from Farview Equity Partners and existing investor Livingbridge. The capital and strategic operations support provided will enable Exclaimer to invest in product innovation, go-to-market channels, and international growth to strengthen its position as the most adopted email signature solution globally. It will bring Exclaimer into an investment portfolio of globally leading SaaS businesses and underpins Exclaimer's vision to be the global standard for imprinting on digital business communications for centralised brand consistency.

Exclaimer has provided its suite of software solutions to more than 40,000 customers since it was founded in 2001. Businesses all over the world use Exclaimer's cloud and on-premises email signature management solutions for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Exchange. These solutions enable companies of all sizes to centrally manage their employees' signatures efficiently and deliver consistent branding, promotions, disclaimers and compliance statements, while substantially saving time, especially for IT staff.

Since the launch of its first cloud offerings in 2015, Exclaimer has experienced rapid growth and expansion into new markets such as the US, and over 25,000 new customers are now paying on a subscription basis. The company has received numerous industry awards and highest ratings on business review sites, including Leader on G2 Crowd, for its email signature solutions.

"This has been an extraordinary year for everyone, from the healthcare challenges created by the pandemic to how businesses have adjusted to the new world of work," said Heath Davies, CEO of Exclaimer. "Despite all these macro level events Exclaimer has continued to grow exponentially through the outstanding contribution by our employees and the continued loyalty of our customers and partners".

"Insight Partners spotted Exclaimer's ability to successfully navigate through the macro challenges and the strategic investment will enable us to accelerate our sales growth, product innovation, and go-to-market channels," continued Davies. "Insight and Farview are ideal partners, with unparalleled expertise in helping SaaS companies like Exclaimer reach their full potential. We are really thrilled to be working with Insight Partners and Farview on the next chapter of the Exclaimer evolution."

"Exclaimer is the type of business that we get excited about," said Richard Wells, Managing Director at Insight Partners said. "Exclaimer has built a powerful software solution that is in demand across every industry and beneficial for almost every business. Exclaimer is already the number one provider of email signature management services, yet they haven't even scratched the surface of their global growth and platform potential. We are excited to the have the opportunity to help their leadership team scale up."

"It's been a pleasure to work closely with Exclaimer's talented management team in producing such a strong result to date and we look forward to working with the team as they realize more upside to come," remarked Simon Hollingsworth, Investment Director at Livingbridge.

"With deep SaaS experience in Europe we are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and supporting Exclaimer as they continue to scale," said John Rosenberg, Partner at Farview Equity Investors.

Insight Partners alongside co-investor Farview will be joining historical majority shareholder, London-based private equity firm Livingbridge, who will be remaining as a minority shareholder to support Exclaimer's international expansion strategy. The current senior management team at Exclaimer will remain. The deal is expected to complete by 31 December 2020. Arma Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Exclaimer.

ABOUT EXCLAIMER

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and Google Workspace. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 40,000 customers in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, NBC, Bank of America, Sonepar, Greif, 10 Downing Street, the BBC, the Government of Canada, the Academy Awards and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service. For more information on Exclaimer, visit www.exclaimer.com.

ABOUT INSIGHT PARTNERS

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

ABOUT FARVIEW EQUITY PARTNERS

Farview Equity Partners specialises in investing in growth-oriented enterprise and financial technology companies in Europe. Founded in 2019 by a team of highly experienced professionals with sector-specific private equity, operational and legal backgrounds, Farview's mission is to empower European enterprise and financial technology companies to grow beyond their current horizons. Farview invests exclusively in software/SaaS; technology-enabled information and business services; and financial technology companies. The firm makes both minority and control investments that range from €15 to €50 million. In addition to capital, Farview delivers the entire firm to every portfolio company, leveraging its deep network, extensive resources and pattern recognition of past successes to help drive differentiated outcomes. For more information, visit: www.farviewequity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359111/Exclaimer_Logo.jpg