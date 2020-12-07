Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Honored with Fifth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that for the fifth time in as many years it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified. The certification honors Verisk for its outstanding workplace culture, which is guided by three core values: serve, add value, and innovate.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors that boost innovation and deliver market-leading revenue. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms that nearly 9 out of 10 employees surveyed have a consistently positive experience at Verisk.

"We congratulate Verisk on its certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including India, Spain and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing, supporting the company's commitment to employees in creating the best environment possible.

"Our customers rely on us, so it's crucial to foster a high-trust, values-driven and collaborative culture at Verisk," said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. "This recognition signals that we continue to be on the right path in supporting our employees to grow and thrive and in living our core values of serving, adding value and innovating."

Global Impact, Diverse Perspectives and Opportunity at Verisk

At the heart of what Verisk does is help clients manage risk by analyzing data and providing insights to the insurance, energy and the financial services markets, so they can make faster and more informed decisions. The company's more than 9,000 employees in more than 30 locations around the world are committed to making the world better, safer and stronger.





Verisk's investment to this commitment includes its participation in the UN Global Compact sustainability initiative. Through this program, Verisk is committed to balancing 100 percent of its carbon emissions. In addition, the company addresses the high degree of stakeholder interest in understanding and mitigating the implications of climate change on people, property and financial assets.

Focused on nurturing an inclusive environment (https://www.verisk.com/about/statement-on-racial-equity-and-diversity/) with diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and people, Verisk has programs tailored to those who are starting or re-starting their careers. The company's Data Science Excellence Program (https://www.verisk.com/careers/data-science-excellence-program/) for recent college graduates consists of 18-month rotations at different Verisk businesses. Participants are on track to become full-time data scientists and receive on-the-job training with real-world projects in a variety of disciplines. The company's "returnship" program (https://www.ceoaction.com/actions/verisk-returnship-program/) helps experienced professionals who left the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities find exciting work and career opportunities across various disciplines within the company.

In response to COVID-19, Verisk developed several programs to support the physical, mental, and financial well-being of employees. Initiatives included a daily newsletter with skills and tips for success and well-being, a section of the intranet site dedicated to employee well-being, a six-week self-care program, expanded the employee assistance program, and virtual well-being classes. The company also established June 26 as Verisk's first-ever well-being day-providing employees with time off for self-care.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 Index. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com (https://www.verisk.com/).