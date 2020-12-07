Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) -PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. (TSXV: PKT) (OTC: PKTEF) ("Parkit" or the "Company") today announced that the Riccio parking lot in Connecticut, USA, which was held within the OP Holdings Joint Venture, has been disposed of at a price of USD $4,550,000. Parkit's share of the proceeds is approximately USD $2,000,000 with such funds remaining in the joint venture.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities and industrial real estate across the United States and Canada. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (TSXV: PKT) and on the OTC (OTC: PKTEF).

