Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, will be retiring from Bear Creek on December 31, 2020, and that Mr. Eric Caba has been promoted to the position of COO effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Antunez de Mayolo joined Bear Creek in 2010 as VP Operations and General Manager of the Company's Peruvian subsidiaries and has served as the Company's COO since 2013. During his tenure with Bear Creek, Elsiario led the advancement of the Company's Peruvian exploration and development assets, assembled and managed its highly respected CSR team, and cultivated trustworthy and efficient working relationships with Peruvian government and regulatory authorities.

Bear Creek's Board of Directors has ensured a smooth succession with the appointment of Mr. Caba to the role of COO of the Company and General Manager of its Peruvian subsidiaries effective January 1, 2021. Eric joined Bear Creek in 2018 as the Vice President, Project Development and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Project Delivery in early 2020. He is a highly regarded mining executive with over 25 years' experience in the industry and significant expertise in mine development and operations. Prior to joining the Company, Eric was the Vice President, South America Business Unit at Hudbay Minerals Inc. where he was intimately involved in the successful commissioning and construction of the Constancia mine in Peru. Eric holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Idaho.

Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of Bear Creek's management and employees, I would like to sincerely thank Elsiario for his years of dedication to the Company and his stewardship of its Peruvian operations; Bear Creek owes a good deal of its success to date to his exceptional efforts and accomplishments. We wish Elsiario a very happy and relaxing retirement. Looking to the future, the Board and I have enormous confidence in our incoming COO, Eric Caba. Eric is a team builder with vast technical expertise and a talent for managing dynamic and multi-faceted situations thoroughly and methodically. He is an asset to Bear Creek and our entire team welcomes him in his new role."

