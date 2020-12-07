Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope Helps Families and Children in Need

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S, is proud to be a long-time supporter of the Children's Impact Network.

Launched in the 1990s by John and Maritza Hernandez, Children's Impact Network began its work in the inner city of Miami, FL with a mission to reach children in some of the most violent areas of the city, and impact their lives through the love and message of Jesus Christ. Since then, the acclaimed nonprofit organization has expanded its support network to several mission projects around the world, including a program that trains, equips and networks community leaders to demonstrate God's love to children and youth at-risk.

Two Children's Impact Network outreach projects that Prescription Hope has been supporting for several years include building schools and housing for families and children in need in Honduras, and digging deep bore water wells that provide clean water to thousands of children and families in the Kenyan settlement of Murundu.

The situation in Honduras remains dire and critical, with more than 66 percent of the country's population living in poverty. In rural areas, 20 percent of Hondurans live in extreme poverty and are forced to subsist on less than US$1.90 per day. Honduras also has the lowest education indicators in Latin America, and many children at a very young age are forced to start working to support their families. This creates a cycle of poverty that endures for generations.

"By supporting the incredible work that the Children's Impact Network is doing in Honduras, we hope to break this cycle poverty and make the present and future brighter for children and families," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope, whose leadership has always been guided by his values in Faith, and to continue multiplying and sharing God's blessing - not only for its customers and team members, but also to those in need.

Extreme water scarcity remains a pivotal issue in Kenya, as only a small fraction of the country's land is suitable for agriculture. A recent spate of natural disasters has only added to the soil degradation and refugee displacement, and Kenya's natural water basins do not reach an equitable area of the country - which means most of the country's population do not have ready and reliable access to fresh water.

"Drilled water wells can reach deep aquifers in the earth, and as a result seasonal fluctuations in the water table are less likely to impact the quantity of water available at the well throughout the year," added Douglas Pierce. "The construction of deep bore water wells in Murundu supports a lasting, sustainable solution to address chronic water shortages that have a rippling adverse effect throughout communities and regions within Kenya, and beyond its borders."

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

