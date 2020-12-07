Strattner Financial Group: Strattner Group to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG), a diversified small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on, December 14th at 6 AM PST / 9 AM EST. The CEO of Strattner Group will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Strattner Group's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SCNG

About Strattner Group

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners is a publicly-traded parent company of the Strattner brand. The core business is its alternative asset manager and private fund business which manages a diversified portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

