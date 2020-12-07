Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Launches G2 Adjust-A-Mount

Low Cost Solution Looking to Disrupt a Market

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of G2 Adjust-A-Mount, a height adjustable wall mount for Interactive Panels or regular television displays.

Market research shows us that there is an approximate 30% attachment rate on this type of mount on all installed interactive touch panels in the market. Height adjustable mounts are smooth and effortless, hidden behind the screen and allow you to choose your accessory for any size display.

Galaxy believes there is a large need for G2 Adjust-A-Mount and will focus on schools, offices, hospitals and tradeshows.

G2 Adjust-A-Mount highlights include:

Allows for 15.7 inches vertical height adjustment

Supports panels from 30" to 90"

Match the weight of your panel with a simple turn of a bolt and included mount make attaching the panel to the mount very simple.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The market for this product has historically been held by a company called BalanceBox. We feel that giving manufacturers, resellers, and customers another option at a lower cost is a great disruptor to that market. We look forward to rolling out G2 Adjust-A-Mount to all of our current relationships and prospective new ones."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

