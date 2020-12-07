Alex Karp, the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), spoke via teleconference on December 3 with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Palantir's ever-expanding partnership with the government of Greece to support their COVID-19 response efforts. Dr. Karp and Prime Minister Mitsotakis were joined by Palantir Executive Josh Harris and Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Digital Governance of Greece, to explore new ways to keep Greece ahead of the curve with their public health response.

Since the start of the pandemic, Palantir has worked with the Greek government to help enable data-driven decision-making in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The government is leveraging Palantir's Foundry software platform on top of Amazon Web Services infrastructure to deliver COVID-19 response workflows to government officials responding to the pandemic. Of particular value has been the deployment of a crisis-control center dashboard for the Prime Minister, which displays a holistic overview of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece in real time.

"Our partnership with the Greek government was borne out of necessity once the pandemic began," said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "We have readily played a key role in their COVID-19 response effort, which from our experience has been one of the best in the world, and we look forward to broadening this partnership for years to come."

The Ministry of Digital Governance, leading Greece's rapid digital transformation, played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership swiftly, enabling top decision makers to start generating actionable insights within a matter of days. As the pandemic continues to evolve, Palantir will deliver advanced integration and analytic capabilities to a range of government initiatives, to enable data-driven decision-making.

