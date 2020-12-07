The company shipped a record 5.1 GW of modules in the July-to-September period and expects to hit up to 19 GW for the year, with 'nearly 100%' of its products likely to be based on monocrystalline technology in 2020.The election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States - together with ambitious EU emissions targets and a net-zero carbon commitment from Beijing - will usher in a golden age for solar, according to Chinese manufacturer Jinkosolar. Jinko chief executive Kangping Chen made some big predictions in a bullish third-quarter stock market update today, stating: "We strongly ...

