Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") announced today that it has retained Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") to provide market-making services in accordance with CSE guidelines.

The term of the agreement is for one year, beginning December 7, 2020 at a cost of CAD $3,000 per month. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice. Though BioMark and Questrade are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and Questrade will not receive shares or options as compensation from the Company, Questrade and its clients have or may have a direct interest in the securities of BioMark.

About Questrade, Inc.

Questrade, Inc., provides Canadians with high-speed, direct access trading in the U.S. and Canadian stock and options markets through its IQ trading platforms. Questrade offers market making services on behalf of TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, providing liquidity on the stock exchanges for shareholders.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69622