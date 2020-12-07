German utility EnBW plans to build 300 MW of solar at two sites in northeastern Germany, while Italian oil company ERG has entered the German PV market with a 600 MW PV project portfolio.From pv magazine Germany German utility EnBW has announced that it will build two more solar plants in its home market without public subsidies. The energy company will start building two 150 MW facilities in the Märkisch-Oderland district, Brandenburg, in early 2021. Completion is scheduled within 12 months after the start of construction. The two projects will add to the 187 MW unsubsidized solar plant that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...