Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires a property in Lund for SEK 134 million

Klövern acquires a centrally located property in Lund for an underlying property value of SEK 134 million. The lettable area amounts to 3,754 sq.m. in total and includes primarily office premises but also 20 apartments and a small share of retail space. Tenants include Nordea, Region Skåne, Lunds kommun (The municipality of Lund) and Kronans Apotek. The property, which is fully let, has a rental value just over SEK 10 million.



"The property, with its central location next to Stortorget, is a very good complement to our existing portfolio in Malmö/Lund", says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 December 2020.



Klövern AB (publ)



Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.sePeeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.seLars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.seKlövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment