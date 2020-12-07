Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Systems Receives 2020 Gold Hire Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / On November 10, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Oasis Systems, LLC. (Oasis), as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. Oasis earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year. This is the second year that Oasis has won this prestigious award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Oasis Senior VP, Laura Evans, said "The Company is honored to partner with the Department of Labor in support of hiring our country's Veterans. Oasis makes hiring and retaining Veterans a top priority. Most recently Oasis increased our Military Leave benefit from 10 to 20 working days to attend military leave duties and training".

Oasis joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs - with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

Contact Information :

Laura Evans, laura.evans@oasissystems.com

General Information :

781.676.7333

Oasis@OasisSystems.com

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

SOURCE: Oasis Systems LLC

