WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Communications Signs Multi-Year Contract with Zetacom to Deliver Unified Communications Analytics

Soft-ex Will Enable Zetacom to Deliver Consolidated Self-Serve Analytics Across All Platforms

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications has signed a multi-year contract with Zetacom. Under the contract, Soft-ex will provide Zetacom with its innovative Unified Comms Analytics solution, allowing Zetacom to deliver integrated reporting to its clients.

Zetacom selected Soft-ex for its extensive expertise and design-led UX portal. Zetacom will now be able to provide its customers with a centralized, transparent experience that allows them to digitally view all costs and relevant metrics associated with platforms and services consumed. In addition, Zetacom also plans to provide the Soft-ex UC Billing module to its clients.

Dick Dompeling, CEO of Zetacom stated, "There has been a huge increase in homeworking during the pandemic, and with that, a significant increase in Microsoft TEAMS & Mitel MiCollab adoption rates. In the course of this accelerated roll-out of UC platforms, the need to carry out automated analytics and reporting to ensure optimization of the new infrastructure and performance has become of critical importance. We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Soft-ex in this growing UC collaboration market to address the dynamic business needs of our customers."

Ian Sparling, CEO of Soft-ex, commented, "In the new norm of how we all collaborate and communicate remotely, Soft-ex is at the forefront in delivering advanced UC analytics solutions to ensure infrastructure optimization, employee efficiencies, customer retention and compliance. We are seeing accelerated investment in digitalization efforts to deliver more effective communication and collaboration. Zetacom is a valued partner. We very much look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with them as we support their business requirements in this very dynamic and exciting unified comms environment."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's chief executive officer, added, "While major federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Homeland Secutiry remain our core customer base, our solutions are equally relevant for large commercial enterprises, and we've been making a concerted effort to ensure more private organizations are aware of the value we can provide. As Soft-ex's multi-year contract with Zetacom demonstrates, those efforts are bearing fruit. We look forward to building on the momentum of this contract and expanding the impact and reach of our TM2 solutions as Soft-ex continues to demonstrate its innovative vision for supporting digital service providers around the world."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About Zetacom

Zetacom is a systems integrator for the corporate market and market leader in healthcare specific communication systems in the Netherlands. Zetacom provides communication solutions to healthcare institutions, (semi-)government bodies, corporates and SMEs. Zetacom specializes in business telephony, care alarm systems, voice over WLAN, location determination systems, mobile telephony, and Unified Communications. To date approximately 25% of hospitals and care institutions in the Netherlands have chosen for Zetacom's solutions and services.

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex, part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading global supplier of Digital Billing Communications solutions. Soft-ex assists Digital Service Providers to deliver cross platform interactive billing and performance analytics, which lead to enhanced customer experience and reduced billing and care costs. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex has customers and partners in over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.soft-ex.net.

