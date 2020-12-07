MobileSmith Health Adds Proven Sales Veteran to Executive Team

David Wardlaw appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the appointment of David Wardlaw as chief revenue officer. Wardlaw is a proven executive sales leader with more than 35 years experience in driving accelerated growth through advanced sales and business development strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our team, as we continue to focus on easing financial burdens for hospitals and health systems during these tough times through integration of our PeriOp Patient Adherence mobile app," said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. "David brings unmatched executive sales leadership skills, coupled with a unique understanding of the patient experience. We're excited to see where his leadership takes us in 2021 and beyond."

In his role as chief revenue officer, Wardlaw will lead the company's expansion into new provider segments, as well as into payer, broker, and federal markets. He will also play a pivotal role in the continued integration of the company's flagship PeriOp platform throughout the hospital and health system landscape.

"I've had countless experiences working with great teams during my years at Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Becton Dickinson (Alaris), Masimo and Philips in sales leadership roles where I had the opportunity to lead the integration of groundbreaking solutions into U.S. health systems and across the full continuum of care," said Wardlaw. "My number one focus is determining how to best serve our potential customers in their decision-making processes, so that they can make well-informed organizational choices. I'm looking forward to leading MobileSmith Health into this exciting mobile platform, digital health revolution."

Prior to joining MobileSmith Health, Wardlaw served as Vice President of Business Development, Digital Health Solutions at Philips in its Aging and Caregiving business unit. In this position, he led the Philips sales and business development efforts with its breakthrough, cloud-based SaaS technology platform and digital health strategies across the aging journey. "These disruptive or newer technologies have further shaped my own empathy and perspective for not only the healthcare consumer, but also for the frontline caregivers as the need to redefine care has never been higher," Wardlaw states.

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. The company's mobile app platforms are an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence, reduce cancellations and complications across episodes of care, and save the average hospital's surgical operations over $3 million annually.

