Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% of Montreal Based Esports Company, HypeX Inc.

The acquisition of the competitive gaming platform, HypeX, adds 50,000 new users to Alpha Tech's user base

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. ("Company" or "Alpha Tech") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of Montreal-based, HypeX Inc. ("HypeX"), a leading Esports tournament and wagering platform with 50,000 registered users, specializing in API based stat aggregation, social function integration, and non-endemic advertising (the "Proposed Transaction").

"We are excited for the opportunity to join the Alpha Tech team on our mission to building the worlds greatest Esports gaming platform," said HypeX co-founder Evan Ryer. 'This potential deal demonstrates the significant progress HypeX has made since its inception in 2018 and will significantly expand our product capabilities and offering."

"HypeX has done a tremendous job of building a state of the art gaming platform and they will bring a tremendous amount of value to Alpha Tech through user growth, tournaments, contests, experience, and more," said the Company's interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "HypeX will also provide us with two new leaders, Evan Ryer & David Levy, who are both technology entrepreneurs that are very well expertised in the Esports industry, and will provide the Company with many additional partnerships and user acquisition opportunities."

Terms of the Proposed Transaction

The Proposed Transaction is expected to proceed by way of a share purchase agreement, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX in exchange for 700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.35 per Common Share, and such Common Shares shall be subject to a 36 month lock-up period.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to various conditions, including the following:

completion of satisfactory due diligence;

the Company and HypeX entering into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect to the Proposed Transaction;

the accuracy of the respective representations and warranties of each of the Company and HypeX in the Definitive Agreement; and

receipt of all requisite corporate, third party and regulatory approvals relating to the Proposed Transaction will have been obtained.

About HypeX Inc.

HypeX has identified Esports demand into 3 major categories of individuals/users: Athletes, audience members, and content creators. By designing functionality to appeal to these 3 categories, game producers and gaming platforms can create significant value for their users, optimizing their overall user experience. HypeX has also identified the most meaningful items that gamers look for when evaluating Esports related entertainment, whether you are a competitive gamer, social gamer, an organization, or simply looking to position yourself within the Esports industry and earn cash for doing so.

In addition to 50,000 users, HypeX has ran over 100,000 tournaments and competitive events, giving away over $50,000 in prize pool money. Currently, HypeX has created partnerships with over 25 different Esports organizations and 10 teams.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain and high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets, we bring a new edge to modern gaming.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

Interim CEO and Director

