Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code
of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code
of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily
volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
|04/12/20
FR0010309096
80
31.60
|XPAR
1
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
80
31.60
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code
issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|CEGEREAL
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|04/12/2020 15:34:26
|FR0010309096
31.60
EUR
80
XPAR
|00248711048EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
Contacts:
Cegereal
