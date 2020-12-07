Realtime Robotics, Inc.: Realtime Robotics Partners With Dematic to Deliver New Capabilities to Mixed Case Palletizing

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Realtime Robotics, the leader in autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, today announced a partnership with Dematic, a global leader in intralogistics innovation. The use of Realtime's advanced multi-robot coordination and spatial perception technology paired with Dematic's automated palletizing software will vastly improve the accuracy, cycle time and stability of mixed case palletizing cells.

In the hyper-competitive logistics space, solution providers are being challenged to reduce cost and time to deploy all while continuing to increase key productivity metrics. To meet this demand Dematic's solution requires multiple robots to work together to pick cases of varying sizes to build mixed-case pallets within tight proximity. Realtime Robotics' core technology eliminates the need to implement cycle-reducing interference zones. This results in tightly orchestrated and choreographed work-cells fully optimized for cycle time. Additionally, Realtime's advanced perception technology provides additional sensing competence, which empowers dense, stable pallet builds and quick fault recognition in a highly variable automation environment. The partnership between Dematic and Realtime Robotics will enable palletizing robots to have more intelligence and flexibility to build pallets at a faster pace. The joint solution will begin deployment at customer sites early in 2021.

Quotes and Commentary

"Incorporating our technology with Dematic's is very exciting. We have been eager to support the material handling industry with a more robust solution that delivers productivity and efficiency gains. This partnership is allowing us to give logistic providers the boost in operations they desire."

-Peter Howard, CEO, Realtime Robotics

"We are excited about the introduction of the Realtime Robotics technology into our advanced robotic applications. Their unique combination of motion planning and advanced vision capability provide a discrete competitive advantage in the market."

-?Kevin Heath, Robotics Global Sr. Manager, Dematic

About Realtime Robotics

Realtime Robotics has developed a specialized processor to generate safe motion plans in milliseconds for industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. Its solution enables robots to function together in unstructured and collaborative workspaces, as well as react to dynamic obstructions the instant changes are perceived. Its solutions expand the potential of automation. Learn more about Realtime Robotics here and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Dematic

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the global leaders in industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

