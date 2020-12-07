Researchers in Saudi Arabia have conducted a review of all current techniques used to calculate the monetary value of storage. They found that batteries secure the most value in providing ancillary services.Researchers from the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) have assessed all current methods used to calculate the monetary value of both distributed and large scale storage in electricity generation, in a comprehensive study. The Saudi group stressed that the cost of storage has dropped from around $1,000/kWh to about $150-200/kWh, currently, and that despite this strong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...