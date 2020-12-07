Liber LTD: Liber Exchange Celebrates 1 Million Users amid Ongoing Expansion Plans

Liber LTD, an innovative forex trading platform, has surpassed the 1 million user base milestone. This achievement stems from its ongoing drive to provide advanced and user-centric forex trading services to a global community of traders.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Over the last couple of years, Liber Forex has emerged as a prominent option for traders looking to capitalize on the opportunities available in a plethora of financial markets. True to its current status, the forex platform has become the preferred trading hub for over 1 million users interested in partaking in stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and forex currencies markets. This remarkable achievement trails Liber LTD's ongoing campaign to expand the scope of its business and capture a wide range of regions.

In the last couple of months, Liber has intensified its efforts to establish its presence in more regions. Although the forex platform is authorized and regulated by the Belize Securities and Exchange Commission, Liber has had to undergo a series of regulatory checks and certifications to establish it globally. Subsequently, it has successfully reinforced the legality of its operations in several locations, with the latest being the registration of Liber Ltd under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on the 16th of September. The team believes that this feat is a vital boost for its operations in the Middle East and one of the factors that are integral to the explosive growth of its user base.

Other regions that Liber ltd continues to explore are South East Asia, Europe, and East Asia, with Turkey and Russia emerging as locations of interest. More importantly, this market expansion campaign has seen Liber LTD open physical representative offices in most of the highlighted regions and countries. This move buttresses Liber's commitment to enabling an organic and sustainable approach to growth.

However, Liber is not just banking on global availability. Instead, it believes that the innovative makeup of its forex infrastructure is a core contributor to its growing market dominance. Liber Ltd has invested in disruptive technologies like Artificial intelligence, Big Data, and Blockchain to create innovative functionalities that appeal to traders. With the help of these technologies, Liber can guarantee the security of users and data as well as deliver optimized and transparent trade processing features.

At the heart of this thriving platform is Libfx, the native token responsible for establishing the Liber economy. Apart from serving as a means of assessing investor funds, Libfx token is also the primary payment method for Liber exchange. Token holders who opt for this payment model are eligible to accept rewards and partake in other promotional programs. Likewise, Libfx token holders have the added advantage of purchasing Liber LTD's shares at standard rates when the company goes public.

About Liber LTD

Launched in 2017, Liber LTD is a Belize regulated forex exchange ecosystem. The platform has a proven track record of incorporating innovative technologies to optimize its trading infrastructure and enabling client-centric services for over 75 financial markets. Liber Forex trading floor is the culmination of the unconventional integration of AI, Big Data, and Blockchain for added security, speed, and flexibility.

Media contact

Company: Liber LTD

Contact Person: Media Team

Telephone: +44 167.793.8888

E-mail: support@liberforex.global

Website: https://liberforex.global

SOURCE: Liber LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619769/Liber-Exchange-Celebrates-1-Million-Users-amid-Ongoing-Expansion-Plans